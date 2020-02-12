Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,317,000 after buying an additional 741,907 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,962,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,741,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,575,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28,362.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 143,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 143,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,733. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

