Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 185,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,438. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

