Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,178,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

