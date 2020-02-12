Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 155,540 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,800,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,201,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,218,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961,637. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

