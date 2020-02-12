Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,140 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,648,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,514,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,413,000 after buying an additional 106,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Huber Research cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix stock traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.01. 4,603,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

