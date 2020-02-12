Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 72,537 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.95. 945,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average is $174.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

