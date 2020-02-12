Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $3.47 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.72. 2,767,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,773. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

