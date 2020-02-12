Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDN. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 689,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 171,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.