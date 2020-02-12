Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.91.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $192.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 201.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $101,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,589.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 464,252 shares of company stock worth $78,535,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.