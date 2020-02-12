Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,790. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $80.58.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

