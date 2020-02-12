Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VERO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Venus Concept from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.97. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

