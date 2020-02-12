Verasity Price Reaches $0.0009 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $3.48 million and $493,917.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.01252559 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008960 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

