VeriBlock Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $15,396.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 851,760,625 coins and its circulating supply is 573,771,265 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock.

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.