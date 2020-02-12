VeriCoin Price Down 20% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $4,729.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049369 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00068477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00079890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,403.53 or 1.00500730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000655 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,492,920 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

