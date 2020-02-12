VeriME Hits Market Capitalization of $20,248.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. VeriME has a market cap of $20,248.00 and $91.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.64 or 0.05835444 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053277 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00127668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003498 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

