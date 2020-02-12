VeriumReserve Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $695.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $268,072.00 and approximately $695.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00803629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00068143 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008083 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006810 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,592,837 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.