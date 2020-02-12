Vermilion Energy (VET) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

2/4/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

1/11/2020 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

12/24/2019 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.28. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1761 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 276.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

