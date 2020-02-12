Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Veros has a total market cap of $30,301.00 and $6,495.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veros has traded flat against the dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.03497580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00255760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00151285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,140,117 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

