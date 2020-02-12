Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.09 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Bleutrade. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $26.09 million and $2.05 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,319.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.02465068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.04565811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00766813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00881880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00117937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009827 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00716757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,408,347 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Poloniex, QBTC, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, YoBit and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

