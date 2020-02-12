Very Critical Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

News coverage about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected FedEx’s ranking:

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96. FedEx has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.