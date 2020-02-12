VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of VF worth $175,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of VF by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 235,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VF by 1,243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 394,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 153,883 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

