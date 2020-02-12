Viacoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.93 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $332,746.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00764631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,169 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, OOOBTC, Coinroom, YoBit, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

