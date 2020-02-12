VIBE Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $329,195.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.