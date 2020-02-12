VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,306 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 3.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.14% of VICI Properties worth $134,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

VICI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. 16,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,179. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

