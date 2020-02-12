Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 140,881 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.15% of WNS worth $76,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WNS by 110.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69. WNS has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $74.59.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

