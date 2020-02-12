Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 263,472 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.50% of Worthington Industries worth $72,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 165.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

WOR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. 6,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

