Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 327,225 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,225 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Flowers Foods worth $70,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 55,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,457. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

