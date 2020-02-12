Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 643,490 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 8.41% of Stewart Information Services worth $83,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 148.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 340.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 5,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

STC stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,920. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

