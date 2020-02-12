Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,430 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.98% of Alamo Group worth $88,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.12. 26,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

