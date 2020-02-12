Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $71,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

COLB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,580. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

