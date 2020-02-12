Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 128,436 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.60% of Essent Group worth $77,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,687 shares of company stock worth $2,815,814. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Essent Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 78,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,444. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $55.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

