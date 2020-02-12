Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 295,760 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.09% of Arco Platform worth $74,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $17,243,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $3,206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,329. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

