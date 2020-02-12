Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,320 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $80,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 596.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,152,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,830,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,231,000 after buying an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.22. 610,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

