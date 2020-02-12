Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 88,204 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,204 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $76,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.59. 515,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

