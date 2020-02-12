Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of FTI Consulting worth $83,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $27,926,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,190,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 72,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,917 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $5,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th.

FCN stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.86. 5,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $124.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.22.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.