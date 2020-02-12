Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Keysight Technologies worth $89,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.