Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Rayonier worth $80,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,117,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rayonier by 22.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rayonier by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 87.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 213,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,947. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

