Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.52 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.87% of ICU Medical worth $70,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ICU Medical by 21.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $3,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICUI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,940 shares of company stock worth $5,846,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.