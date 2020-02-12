Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $71.55 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Carlisle Companies worth $71,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.63. 30,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.83 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

