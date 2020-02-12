Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $72.37 Million Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of ONE Gas worth $72,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 173,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,376. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

