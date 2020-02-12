Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tesla worth $73,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,425,192 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.41.

TSLA stock traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $767.56. 10,631,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,569,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

