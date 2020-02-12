Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $77.54 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Equity Commonwealth worth $77,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after buying an additional 312,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 162,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 132,676 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 18,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 84.50, a current ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

