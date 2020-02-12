Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $77.90 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,615 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invitation Homes worth $77,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after buying an additional 3,837,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,174 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,299,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. 281,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,110. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,138.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,358,473 shares of company stock worth $1,753,684,479. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

