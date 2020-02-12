Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.86 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Southern worth $78,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

