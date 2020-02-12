Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.66 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711,488 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of AMETEK worth $79,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. 78,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

