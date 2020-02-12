Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $80.03 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 210,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $80,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,983,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 461,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

CVS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,317,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

