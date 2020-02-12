Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $84.33 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $84,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,500 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 850,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,162,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,915,680. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.