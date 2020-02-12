Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $89.42 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of Forward Air worth $89,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,500. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.