Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $89.51 Million Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of Sonoco Products worth $89,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $242,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,259,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,103. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.