Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,117 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.46% of Core-Mark worth $79,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 90,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 122,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,209. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.